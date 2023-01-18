New trooper graduates

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Dec. 22.

The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy July 5. The new troopers reported to duty in their assigned troops Jan. 9.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address. Director Sandra K. Karsten, Missouri Department of Public Safety, and Colonel Eric T. Olson also addressed the class during the graduation. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers.

Among those troopers is Russell Matthews of Fredericktown who will be assigned to Troop H Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties.