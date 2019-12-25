{{featured_button_text}}

Captain Philip E. Gregory, commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, is pleased to announce the assignment of two new troopers to Troop E. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 108th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on Dec. 20.

Trooper Adam R. Shipley, of Jackson, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 12, which serves to citizens of Iron and Madison counties. Trooper Shipley is a graduate of Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles and has a Bachelor of Science degree form Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Trooper Shipley is married to Genny (Bradshaw) and his filed training officer will be Trooper Christopher C. Wakefield.

Trooper Lucas J. Combs, of Willow Springs, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 8, which serves the citizens of New Madrid and Pemiscot counties. Trooper Combs is a graduate of Willow Springs High School and has a Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. Trooper Combs is married to Kelsey (Stolba) and his field training officer will be Trooper James E. Conway.

