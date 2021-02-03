New year brings positive signs for agriculture

The agricultural economy is also showing strong signs. After falling off a cliff in early 2020, most commodity markets made an enormous comeback in the latter half of the year. Prices for corn, soybeans and wheat rose to levels not seen in seven or eight years. Prices for animal proteins have not had quite that much success, but they bounced back from their mid-2020 lows and are hovering near pre-pandemic levels. Dairy farmers are still struggling with a volatile market, but perhaps it will stabilize at a strong price as consumer patterns get back to normal.

Booming exports to China have driven at least some of the broad improvement in market prices. The Trump administration’s U.S.-China Phase One Trade Agreement, signed in January 2020, included Chinese promises to buy more than $36 billion of agricultural goods in 2020. The pandemic's onset slowed implementation over the next few months, but China imported more than $23 billion of U.S. agricultural goods in 2020. This nearly matched the previous record-high year of 2017. Chinese imports continue to speed up, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting strong purchases of corn, soybeans, sorghum, pork and beef.

We still have a long way to go before we’re out of the woods, but there is reason to be hopeful in 2021. As always, farmers are optimistic about what the next year may bring. Hopefully we can look back on this year as the turning point to a bright future.

Eric Bohl, of Columbia, Missouri, is Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy for Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.

