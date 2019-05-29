{{featured_button_text}}
A Universe of Stories
Provided by Juli Kline

Readers of all ages are invited to explore “A Universe of Stories” during the Summer Reading Program at Ozark Regional Library.  

The program will begin June 1 with a kickoff party at the Ironton Branch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will continue through Aug. 2 with programs and activities at each branch offered for adults and children of all ages.  

Young children can look forward to story time activities, while others engage in engineering challenges, space and science-themed crafts and robotics missions!

Teens will enjoy escape rooms, sci-fi trivia, and “Library Science Theater” while adults explore “A Universe of Stories” in their own backyard with evening events on Schoolcraft in Missouri and Missouri History and Fossils, among others.  

The library will also host a “Magic Show with Oh My Gosh Josh” and “Mad Science!” Encourage youth to continue discovery of stories and develop reading skills over the summer while enjoying fun, free programs for all ages and abilities.

In addition to free programs in June and July, readers may enroll in the Summer Reading Club. All children and teens that complete a reading log will receive a free book and be entered into a drawing to win a grand prize. Additional completed logs will earn readers other cool giveaways.

Adults are also encouraged to participate and each completed adult log will be entered to win a grand prize as well. Interested readers can sign up after June 1 at any branch and find more information on programs including a full schedule of events at ozarkregional.org or call the library at 573-546-2615.   

All programs are free of charge. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Secretary of State.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments