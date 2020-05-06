Additional aid for hard-hit Missouri hospitals, providers

Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) announced the Department of Health and Human Services is providing an additional $412.5 million in coronavirus-related relief to Missouri hospitals and health care providers.
The funding includes: $296.2 million for rural hospitals and health care providers; $82.7 million for hospitals that have provided inpatient care to a large number of COVID-19 patients; and $33.6 million for hospitals and health care providers with a large number of low-income or uninsured patients.
“Rural hospitals and health care providers, and hospitals with a large number of low-income or uninsured patients, are a lifeline for those who are most at risk of losing access to care,” said Blunt. “I have heard from hospitals across our state that have sustained huge financial losses during this pandemic and are worried they’ll have to shut down. This latest round of aid will help keep these hospitals open so they can continue serving patients now and after the immediate health emergency is behind us. We also need to make sure the hospitals that have seen the highest number of coronavirus patients have what they need to continue saving lives. I appreciate the Department of Health and Human Services for moving quickly to get this funding out to hospitals and health care providers that urgently need it.”
This is the third round of funding Missouri hospitals and health care providers have received. Missouri received $618.6 million in the first round of funding and $175 million in the second round of funding.
The funding announced Friday was included in the CARES Act, which provided $100 billion in funding for hospitals and health care providers nationwide. The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act included an additional $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!