The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association (WLAA), Missouri Department of Conservation, Millie’s, Mingo Job Corps and Walmart, will host the Annual Jack Miller’s Memorial Kids Fun Day event June 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Everyone will meet at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center at 7:45 a.m. to check in and receive safety instructions. Afterwards, participants will travel to the Lost Creek Pond to fish, shoot pellet rifles or bow and arrows.

A cookout will be held at picnic shelter No. 6 located in the Spillway Recreation Area. Door prizes and awards will be provided courtesy of WLAA and Walmart for Most Fish Caught and Largest Fish Caught per age category. Water safety activities will also be conducted during this portion of the event.

This event is open to children age 5 years to 14 years old. You can preregister your child at one of the following locations at the lake or by calling the Project Office: Alice’s 1 Stop; Rhodes 101; Millies Gas Mart; Food -Rite Grocery Store; Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center; Bill’s Mini Mart (Puxico); Both Convenient Gas Marts on Old B Highway; and Wappapello Lake Management Office.

For more information on this topic, please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office by calling 573-222-8562.

