 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Jack Miller’s Memorial Kids Fun Day
0 comments

Annual Jack Miller’s Memorial Kids Fun Day

{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association (WLAA), Missouri Department of Conservation, Millie’s, Mingo Job Corps and Walmart, will host the Annual Jack Miller’s Memorial Kids Fun Day event June 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Everyone will meet at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center at 7:45 a.m. to check in and receive safety instructions. Afterwards, participants will travel to the Lost Creek Pond to fish, shoot pellet rifles or bow and arrows.

A cookout will be held at picnic shelter No. 6 located in the Spillway Recreation Area. Door prizes and awards will be provided courtesy of WLAA and Walmart for Most Fish Caught and Largest Fish Caught per age category. Water safety activities will also be conducted during this portion of the event.

This event is open to children age 5 years to 14 years old. You can preregister your child at one of the following locations at the lake or by calling the Project Office: Alice’s 1 Stop; Rhodes 101; Millies Gas Mart; Food -Rite Grocery Store; Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center; Bill’s Mini Mart (Puxico); Both Convenient Gas Marts on Old B Highway; and Wappapello Lake Management Office.

For more information on this topic, please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office by calling 573-222-8562.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Birth announcement

Kevin and Sadie Cloninger announce the birth of their son, Noah Bryce Cloninger, who was born at 5:59 p.m., May 10, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve Co…

News

Birth announcement

Paige Umfleet and Caleb Steska announce the birth of their son, Leighton Cole Steska, who was born at 7:45 p.m., May 7, 2021, at Ste. Geneviev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News