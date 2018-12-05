Try 1 month for 99¢

Follis & Sons Funeral Home hosted its Annual Memorial Bell Service Sunday, in the funeral home chapel.

After an opening greeting by Collin Follis, there was a song by Barb Huffman, inspiration by Pastor Kim Mitchell, and hanging of the bells.

The service concluded with a prayer by Mitchell and a congregational song "Silent Night" led by Huffman.

Following the service, there were refreshments and fellowship at Follis Place banquet hall.

