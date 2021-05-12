Birth announcement

Paige Umfleet and Caleb Steska announce the birth of their son, Leighton Cole Steska, who was born at 7:45 p.m., May 7, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christina Proffer and Mike and Amy Umfleet of Desloge and Farmington. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Jennifer Steska.
