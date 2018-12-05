Try 1 month for 99¢

This holiday season, Madison County Salvation Army Bell Ringing continues through December 24, at the Fredericktown Walmart. If you, family, friends or organization would like to “ring the bell,” please call 573-783-0259 or e-mail Teresa.Rehkop@lpha.mo.gov to set up a time. As of Dec. 3, the Salvation Army had collected $13,889.87. This includes money from bell ringing as well as donations received since the first of the fiscal year. The goal is to raise $38,000. To donate to The Madison County Salvation Army, please call 573-783-3491 or mail your donation to The Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit, 1201 Madison 522, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

*  *  *

Fredericktown Elementary School will host its annual breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Dec. 8, in the elementary school gymnasium.

*  *  *

 The Compassion Cafe will hold its next meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 8 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. This month's meal will include family food bags to be distributed during the meal, and Santa will be handing out small gifts to all the kids. SMTS will continue to run a free service for the meal and buses will pick up and transport individuals at no charge. This month’s dinner is sponsored by the JROTC Booster Club. More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compasion-café.com.

*  *  *

Twin Oak Freewill Baptist Church (1297 Madison 219, Fredericktown) will have a Christmas Program at 6 p.m., Dec. 8. The program will include “Picture Perfect,” “Dish of Blessing,” and Angel Pantomime “Mary Did You Know.” There will be a cookie social after the program.

*  *  *

God's Country Cowboy Church (160 Commercial Dr., Fredericktown) will host The Punches in concert, at 10 a.m., Dec. 9. The concert will be followed by Thanksgiving/Christmas meal. A love offering will be taken for the singers.

*  *  *

Coldwater Methodist Church's Annual Christmas supper will be 6 p.m., Dec. 15 with a Christmas service following.

*  *  *

First Baptist Church of Fredericktown will hold the following events in December: Children’s Play, “The Really, Really, Really Good News,” at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 with refreshments to follow; and Adult Cantata, “Festival of Lights,” during the 10:45 a.m. service Dec. 23.

*  *  *

The 61st Annual Live Nativity at the Christian Church (208 W. Main in Fredericktown) will be December 19 and 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.  While viewing this living history exhibit, church members and reenactors urge you to please not frighten the animals.

* * * *

Santa Claus is coming to town for his annual pre-Christmas visit. The Fredericktown Fire Department has built a sleigh and plans on taking Santa out into the City's neighborhoods Dec. 19, 20, and 21, (weather permitting). The sleigh will be pulled by one of the of the department's trucks, beginning between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., each night. The plan is Wednesday night, touring Holmes subdivision and the North Town areas. Thursday, the firefighters and Santa will traverse East College, Newberry, High, Albert and South Main Streets in the southeastern section of Fredericktown. Friday, they will cover the southwest quadrant (hospital and nearby subdivisions). Listen for the Christmas music.

* * * *

Christians and Christmas will be serving dinner on Christmas Day for those who will be alone or unable to prepare a meal. Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Fredericktown Senior Center (107 Spruce St.). Transportation will be provided if needed. Carry-outs are available for those unable to join us. The cost of the meal is your presence at the Senior Center or request for carry-out. For more information, call 573-783-5692, 573-944-4201, or 573-783-3979. On Christmas Day, please call 573-783-5357. The dinner will be cancelled if weather is bad.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Democrat News will publish this Christmas Calendar of events through Dec. 19. If you have an event to add to the calendar, please email it to: dn@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments