Sarah Burgin (left) Human Resource Director and Maria Weekley Cap America Human Resource Community Outreach Specialist present a check for $15,000 from Cap America to Sharron Tinnin (right), chairperson of the Madison County Salvation Army Board. The Madison County Salvation Army provides assistance to the homeless, the hungry, at-risk youth, veterans, seniors and anyone else who knocks on its door and asks for help. All donations will directly benefit Madison County families as 85 percent of everything which is raised actually stays in the county. 

 

 Provided by Maria Weekley, Cap America

This holiday season, Madison County Salvation Army Bell Ringing continues through December 24, at the Fredericktown Walmart. If you, family, friends or organization would like to “ring the bell,” please call 573-783-0259 or e-mail Teresa.Rehkop@lpha.mo.gov to set up a time. The goal is to raise $38,000. To donate to The Madison County Salvation Army, please call 573-783-3491 or mail your donation to The Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit, 1201 Madison 522, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

Coldwater Methodist Church's Annual Christmas supper will be 6 p.m., Dec. 15 with a Christmas service following.

Fredericktown First Freewill Baptist (320 N. Main St.) will present its Christmas Program, "The Names of Jesus from A-Z," Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Fredericktown will hold the following events in December: Children’s Play, “The Really, Really, Really Good News,” at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 with refreshments to follow; and Adult Cantata, “Festival of Lights,” during the 10:45 a.m. service Dec. 23.

The 61st Annual Live Nativity at the Christian Church (208 W. Main in Fredericktown) will be December 19 and 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.  While viewing this living history exhibit, church members and re-enactors urge you to please not frighten the animals.

Santa Claus is coming to town for his annual pre-Christmas visit. The Fredericktown Fire Department has built a sleigh and plans on taking Santa out into the City's neighborhoods Dec. 19, 20, and 21, (weather permitting). The sleigh will be pulled by one of the of the department's trucks, beginning between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., each night. The plan is Wednesday night, touring Holmes subdivision and the North Town areas. Thursday, the firefighters and Santa will traverse East College, Newberry, High, Albert and South Main Streets in the southeastern section of Fredericktown. Friday, they will cover the southwest quadrant (hospital and nearby subdivisions). Listen for the Christmas music.

Christians and Christmas will be serving dinner on Christmas Day for those who will be alone or unable to prepare a meal. Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Fredericktown Senior Center (107 Spruce St.). Transportation will be provided if needed. Carry-outs are available for those unable to join us. The cost of the meal is your presence at the Senior Center or request for carry-out. For more information, call 573-783-5692, 573-944-4201, or 573-783-3979. On Christmas Day, please call 573-783-5357. The dinner will be cancelled if weather is bad.

The Democrat News will publish this Christmas Calendar of events through Dec. 19. If you have an event to add to the calendar, please email it to: dn@democratnewsonline.com

