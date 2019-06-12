{{featured_button_text}}
Compassion Cafe Flyer
Provided

The Compassion Cafe will hold its next meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 22 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

There will also be meals July 13, and July 27. 

This is a free community event and no call ahead scheduling is needed.

The meals on June 22 and July 13 will be "to go" style meals and will not have free SMTS services available. 

SMTS will run a free service for the meal on July 27. Buses will pick up and transport individuals at no charge. Pickups will start at around 5:15 p.m., at Madison Apartments, Azalea Ridge Apartments, Fredericktown Apartments on Jennifer Street, Waterford Apartments and Newberry Apartments.

SMTS will also begin picking people up at 5 p.m. at the Fredericktown Elementary School. Residents in Marquand, Cherokee Pass and Cobalt Village can call SMTS at 573-783-5505 to schedule a ride to the meal.

The July 27 meal will also have backpacks and school supplies provided by His Hands and Feet Ministry.

The June 22 meal is sponsored by Brewen Processing and Catering and Casey's General Store. The July 13 meal is sponsored by Subway and the meal on July 27 is sponsored by The Pig BBQ and Libertyville Christian Church.

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compasion-café.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments