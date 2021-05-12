 Skip to main content
Dinner at Sedgewickville United Methodist
There will be a Chicken/Dumpling & Ham Dinner at Sedgewickville United Methodist Church, May 22, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 pm. It is carry-out only. The church is at Route K and EE, in Sedgewickville Missouri. For more information contact Alice Crites 573-803-9637.

