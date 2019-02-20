Try 1 month for 99¢

A Farmington man was killed in a one-vehicle accident late Wednesday night (Feb. 13) in Madison County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christian R. Ayyagari, 23, of Farmington, was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 south on U.S. 67 north of the Missouri 72 exit. The vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.

Ayyagari was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis. Ayyagari was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This was the seventh fatal accident in Troop E in 2019.

An obituary for Christian Ayyagari appears on page 6A of this issue.

