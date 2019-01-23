Fredericktown High School held its basketball homecoming, Friday night.
Following the junior varsity contest between the Blackcats and the visiting Potosi Trojans, the 2018-2019 boys and girls basketball players were introduced.
Next came the 11 pairs of homecoming queen candidates along with their corresponding king candidates or escorts. Senior Abby Parson, representing student council, was named the 2019 queen. Senior Logan Winkelman, representing basketball, was crowned king.
Next came the varsity boys basketball game with a performance by the gold dusters at halftime. The homecoming dance followed the varsity game.
