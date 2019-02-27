Fredericktown High School DECA competed in its District Career & Development Conference, Feb. 12 at SEMO.
DECA (Distributive Educational Clubs of America) is an organization supporting emerging leaders for careers in entrepreneurship, marketing, hospitality, management, and finance. The district competition is comprised of a 100 question exam and role-play performance over real-world business scenarios over various industries.
Students who place in the top three in their event receive medals, where the top two in each event qualify for the State Career & Development Conference in Kansas City. Students who placed third are also eligible to compete at state as alternates, if any of the other individuals can not attend the state competition.
We had outstanding success this year at our district competition. Fredericktown had 19 students medal (by placing in the top 3) and 13 state qualifiers. A majority of our students are first time members, so I was impressed and proud of their success.
First Place Finishers:
• William Arras and Abby Parson (Hospitality Services Team Decision Making)
• Carter Corcino and Clemens Noval (Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making)
• Colton Helms (Business Services Marketing)
• Brayden Mullins and Ralph Patterson (Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making)
• Zachary Stevens (Principles of Finance)
Second Place Finishers:
• Elizabeth Hinkle (Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series)
• Matthew Starkey and Ethan Watson (Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making)
Third Place Finishers:
• Vincent Brown (Principles of Finance)
• Dawson Buford and Colton Francis (Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making)
• Paxton Clark and Lexie Stamp (Travel & Tourism Marketing Team Decision Making) **State Qualifiers**
• Evan Dodson (Entrepreneurship)
• Lily Hovis (Principles of Hospitality and Tourism)
• Jacob Lauer (Automotive Series Marketing)
Fourth Place Finishers:
• Maxwell Kopitsky and Noah Jenkerson (Hospitality Services Team Decision Making)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.