deca conference

Pictured are Fredericktown High School DECA students who competed in the District Career & Development Conference, Feb. 12 at SEMO.

 Provided by Colton Wooldridge, FHS

Fredericktown High School DECA competed in its District Career & Development Conference, Feb. 12 at SEMO.

DECA (Distributive Educational Clubs of America) is an organization supporting emerging leaders for careers in entrepreneurship, marketing, hospitality, management, and finance. The district competition is comprised of a 100 question exam and role-play performance over real-world business scenarios over various industries.

Students who place in the top three in their event receive medals, where the top two in each event qualify for the State Career & Development Conference in Kansas City. Students who placed third are also eligible to compete at state as alternates, if any of the other individuals can not attend the state competition.

We had outstanding success this year at our district competition. Fredericktown had 19 students medal (by placing in the top 3) and 13 state qualifiers. A majority of our students are first time members, so I was impressed and proud of their success.

First Place Finishers:

• William Arras and Abby Parson (Hospitality Services Team Decision Making)

• Carter Corcino and Clemens Noval (Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making)

• Colton Helms (Business Services Marketing)

• Brayden Mullins and Ralph Patterson (Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making)

• Zachary Stevens (Principles of Finance)

Second Place Finishers:

• Elizabeth Hinkle (Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series)

• Matthew Starkey and Ethan Watson (Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making)

Third Place Finishers:

• Vincent Brown (Principles of Finance)

• Dawson Buford and Colton Francis (Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making)

• Paxton Clark and Lexie Stamp (Travel & Tourism Marketing Team Decision Making) **State Qualifiers**

• Evan Dodson (Entrepreneurship)

• Lily Hovis (Principles of Hospitality and Tourism)

• Jacob Lauer (Automotive Series Marketing)

Fourth Place Finishers:

• Maxwell Kopitsky and Noah Jenkerson (Hospitality Services Team Decision Making)

