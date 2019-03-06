Try 3 months for $3

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Raider team participated in the 2019 Talon Strike VIII Raider Challenge, Saturday, at Creek Wood High School in Charlotte, Tennessee.

This was the Raiders their first meet of spring. They compete March 9, at Brookland (Arkansas) High School. The Fredericktown meet is April 13, and the season concludes April 27, at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri.

Team members are Levi Barlow, Aaron Cooper, Caleb Cooper, Levi Cooper, Mario Gomez, Jerritt Hargis, Angel Hedgcoth, Max Kopitsky, Nathaniel Phillips, Calieb Queener, Bradyn Rawlins, Zachary Stevens, and Jacob Yount.

