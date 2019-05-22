Fredericktown High School hosted its annual scholarship breakfast, Friday in the gym lobby.
Students and their scholarships include the following:
Kylee Bastie—Mineral Area College
MASA Ambassador’s Scholarship $500
Alayna Buxton— Missouri Baptist University
Athletic Scholarship $18,500/4 years; Azalea Pageant Scholarship 1st Runner up $2000
Kaitlyn Coffman—Southeast Missouri State University
Copper Dome $3000; Access MO $2000/6 years; Melissa Hargis West Memorial Scholarship $1500; Residence Life Leadership Award $1000; Midwest Computech Laptop Scholarship
Brianna Cooper—University of Missouri
Access MO $1500/6 years; Excellence Award Scholarship $3000/4 years
Austin DeGrant—Southeast Missouri State University
Access MO $2000/6 years; Copper Dome $3000/4 years; Bridge to Success $1000/4 years; Residence Life Leadership $1000/4 years
Olivia Ebert—Arkansas State University
A-State Pride Scholarship $6970/4 years
Easton Elrod—Central Methodist University
Trustee’s Scholarship $10,000; ESports $5000
Maya Francis—Mineral Area College
Azalea Pageant Scholarship Winner $2500
Marissa Hale—Jefferson College
Azalea Pageant People’s Choice Winner $250
Colton Helms—Missouri S & T University
Trustee’s Scholarship $5000/4 years; University Scholarship $2000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years
Kahner Hitchcock—Missouri S & T University
MO Miner Scholarship $2500/4 years; University Scholarship $3000/4 years; MO S&T Merit Scholarship $1000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years; Bright Flight $3000/5 years
Mikayla Kinkead—Central Methodist University
Trustee’s Scholarship $10,000/4 years; Music Scholarship $5500/4 years; Academic Excellence $2000/4 years
Noah Korokis—North American Lineman Training Center
Rotary Club Scholarship $2000
Rilee Minx—Central Methodist University
Trustees Scholarship $10,000/4 years; Eagle Elite Scholarship $3000/4 years; Legacy Scholarship $1000/4 years; Academic Excellence $2000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years
Jacob Mungle—Missouri S&T University
Trustee’s Scholarship $4000/4 years; University Scholarship $2000/4 years
Clemons Novak—Truman State University
President's Honorary Scholarship $1000
Blake Olson—Southeast Missouri State University
Access MO $2000/6 years; Copper Dome $3000/4 years; Residence Life Leadership $1000/4 years
Abby Parson—University of Missouri-St. Louis
Community Scholarship @ Oak Hall $3500/2 years; Chancellors Scholarship $5000/4 years; Women's Soccer Scholarship $6000/4 years; Fredericktown R-1 Foundation Scholarship $500
Clark Penuel—Three Rivers College
Fraser Memorial Endowment $1000; Farm Mutual Ins. of St. Francois County $500; Rotary Club $2,000
Victoria Peppers—Mineral Area College
Access MO $2000/6 years
Mackenzie Phillips—St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Optimist Club $500; Rotary Club $2000; Alpha Alpha Omicron $500; New Era Bank $1000; Athletic Scholarship $15,000/4 years; Dean Scholarship $7000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years
Olivia Pipkin—University of Missouri
Bright Flight $3000; Chancellors Scholarship $6500; CAFNR $1000; Access MO $2050; MO Land Grant $9877
Colton Rehkop—Maryville University
Barat Scholarship $14,000/5 years; Dean's Award $3000/5 years; Fredericktown R-1 Foundation $500; Bright Flight $3000/5 years
Breeanna Roberts—University of Missouri
Access Mo $2050/6 years; Federal SEOG $850/8 years; MO Land Grant $2811/5 years; MU Grant $2380/4 years
Autumn Settle—Mineral Area College
Azalea Pageant Scholarship 2nd Runner up $1500
Molly Sikes—Truman State University
President's Leadership $5500/4 years; TruMerit $4000/4 years; Bright Flight $3000/5 years; Access MO $2000/6 years; Upward Bound $500
Skylar Sikes—St. Louis University
Vice President’s Scholarship $23,000/4 years
Cora Spain—Central Methodist University
Alumni Scholarship $9000/4 years; Worship Band $4750/4 years; Legacy Grant $1000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years; Garland & Ilarea Hamilton Scholarship $1000
Taylor Starkey—Southeast Missouri State University
Copper Dome $8600; Red Cross Scholarship $250; Residence Life Leadership $1000/4 years
Sophie Steck—Missouri State University
MO State Promise Scholarship $1500/4 years
Christopher Sutton—St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship $500; Community Service Scholar $3000/4 years; Athletic Scholarship $12,000/4 years
Katelyn White— Missouri Baptist University
Athletic Scholarship $12,500
Ashley Yoder—Drury University
Music Scholarship $3000/4 years; Endowed Scholarship $1100/4 years; Trustee Scholarship $17,000/4 years; Go Beyond Award $1000/4 years; Hagan Foundation Scholarship $12,000/4 years; Access MO $1500/6 years; MO Scholarship and Loan Foundation $2000
Alex Young—Missouri S&T University
Bright Flight $3000/4 years; Trustee’s Scholarship $5000/4 years; University Scholarship $2000/4 years
