Fredericktown High School hosted its annual scholarship breakfast, Friday in the gym lobby.

Students and their scholarships include the following:

Kylee Bastie—Mineral Area College

MASA Ambassador’s Scholarship $500

Alayna Buxton— Missouri Baptist University

Athletic Scholarship $18,500/4 years; Azalea Pageant Scholarship 1st Runner up $2000

Kaitlyn Coffman—Southeast Missouri State University

Copper Dome $3000; Access MO $2000/6 years; Melissa Hargis West Memorial Scholarship $1500; Residence Life Leadership Award $1000; Midwest Computech Laptop Scholarship

Brianna Cooper—University of Missouri

Access MO $1500/6 years; Excellence Award Scholarship $3000/4 years

Austin DeGrant—Southeast Missouri State University

Access MO $2000/6 years; Copper Dome $3000/4 years; Bridge to Success $1000/4 years; Residence Life Leadership $1000/4 years

Olivia Ebert—Arkansas State University

A-State Pride Scholarship $6970/4 years

Easton Elrod—Central Methodist University

Trustee’s Scholarship $10,000; ESports $5000

Maya Francis—Mineral Area College

Azalea Pageant Scholarship Winner $2500

Marissa Hale—Jefferson College

Azalea Pageant People’s Choice Winner $250

Colton Helms—Missouri S & T University

Trustee’s Scholarship $5000/4 years; University Scholarship $2000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years

Kahner Hitchcock—Missouri S & T University

MO Miner Scholarship $2500/4 years; University Scholarship $3000/4 years; MO S&T Merit Scholarship $1000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years; Bright Flight $3000/5 years

Mikayla Kinkead—Central Methodist University

Trustee’s Scholarship $10,000/4 years; Music Scholarship $5500/4 years; Academic Excellence $2000/4 years

Noah Korokis—North American Lineman Training Center

Rotary Club Scholarship $2000

Rilee Minx—Central Methodist University

Trustees Scholarship $10,000/4 years; Eagle Elite Scholarship $3000/4 years; Legacy Scholarship $1000/4 years; Academic Excellence $2000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years

Jacob Mungle—Missouri S&T University

Trustee’s Scholarship $4000/4 years; University Scholarship $2000/4 years

Clemons Novak—Truman State University

President's Honorary Scholarship $1000

Blake Olson—Southeast Missouri State University

Access MO $2000/6 years; Copper Dome $3000/4 years; Residence Life Leadership $1000/4 years

Abby Parson—University of Missouri-St. Louis

Community Scholarship @ Oak Hall $3500/2 years; Chancellors Scholarship $5000/4 years; Women's Soccer Scholarship $6000/4 years; Fredericktown R-1 Foundation Scholarship $500

Clark Penuel—Three Rivers College

Fraser Memorial Endowment $1000; Farm Mutual Ins. of St. Francois County $500; Rotary Club $2,000

Victoria Peppers—Mineral Area College

Access MO $2000/6 years

Mackenzie Phillips—St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Optimist Club $500; Rotary Club $2000; Alpha Alpha Omicron $500; New Era Bank $1000; Athletic Scholarship $15,000/4 years; Dean Scholarship $7000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years

Olivia Pipkin—University of Missouri

Bright Flight $3000; Chancellors Scholarship $6500; CAFNR $1000; Access MO $2050; MO Land Grant $9877

Colton Rehkop—Maryville University

Barat Scholarship $14,000/5 years; Dean's Award $3000/5 years; Fredericktown R-1 Foundation $500; Bright Flight $3000/5 years

Breeanna Roberts—University of Missouri

Access Mo $2050/6 years; Federal SEOG $850/8 years; MO Land Grant $2811/5 years; MU Grant $2380/4 years

Autumn Settle—Mineral Area College

Azalea Pageant Scholarship 2nd Runner up $1500

Molly Sikes—Truman State University

President's Leadership $5500/4 years; TruMerit $4000/4 years; Bright Flight $3000/5 years; Access MO $2000/6 years; Upward Bound $500

Skylar Sikes—St. Louis University

Vice President’s Scholarship $23,000/4 years

Cora Spain—Central Methodist University

Alumni Scholarship $9000/4 years; Worship Band $4750/4 years; Legacy Grant $1000/4 years; Access MO $2000/6 years; Garland & Ilarea Hamilton Scholarship $1000

Taylor Starkey—Southeast Missouri State University

Copper Dome $8600; Red Cross Scholarship $250; Residence Life Leadership $1000/4 years

Sophie Steck—Missouri State University

MO State Promise Scholarship $1500/4 years

Christopher Sutton—St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship $500; Community Service Scholar $3000/4 years; Athletic Scholarship $12,000/4 years

Katelyn White— Missouri Baptist University

Athletic Scholarship $12,500

Ashley Yoder—Drury University

Music Scholarship $3000/4 years; Endowed Scholarship $1100/4 years; Trustee Scholarship $17,000/4 years; Go Beyond Award $1000/4 years; Hagan Foundation Scholarship $12,000/4 years; Access MO $1500/6 years; MO Scholarship and Loan Foundation $2000

Alex Young—Missouri S&T University

Bright Flight $3000/4 years; Trustee’s Scholarship $5000/4 years; University Scholarship $2000/4 years

