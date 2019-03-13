Try 3 months for $3

Twelve Mile Baptist Church is hosting a SEMO food giveaway at the church, March 16.

Distribution is at 2 p.m. The church is on the east side of Hwy. 67 approximately 12 miles south of Fredericktown.

All persons are eligible as there are no income guidelines but individuals will need to bring their own box or bag. 

