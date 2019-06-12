{{featured_button_text}}
patriot award

Pictured, from left, are Matt Jenkins with ESGR, Eddie Dunivan, Fredericktown Alternative School principal, and Major Michael Pierson, teacher.

 Provided by ESGR

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) recognized Fredericktown Alternative School Principal Eddie Dunivan for being supportive of his employees and family members of those who participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

Dunivan was nominated by Michael Pierson, a teacher at the school.

According to ESGR's website the Patriot Award reflects the efforts made by the individual supervisor to support citizen warriors. This could be many things including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.

Patriot Awards are given to individuals not to an entire staff or organization but multiple people can be nominated from the same place.

ESGR was established in 1972 and states it was created to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflict arising from an employee's military commitment.

According to the ESGR website the program is supported by more than 3,750 volunteers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and have been serving the country for more than 45 years.

To nominate a supervisor or to find out more about ESGR visit www.esgr.mil

