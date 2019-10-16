Isaiah Mills of Fredericktown is in his fifth year of spreading joy to young hospital patients like he once was.
According to his parents Jason and Jamie Mills, when Isaiah was five years old he had his first heart surgery and had a pacemaker placed. Like most kids in the hospital, he was very scared. One of the nurses brought him a goodie bag that included a coloring book and crayons. Isaiah immediately began smiling and colored pictures for all the hospital staff.
That year at Christmas time Isaiah realized some kids are too sick and don't get to go home for the holidays. He decided that he wanted to help those children smile again by giving them a coloring book and crayons. That was the beginning of “Isaiah's Colorful Heart.”
As part of the project, he is collecting coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, and markers. Last year, Isaiah was able to deliver 3,404 coloring books, 1,332 boxes of crayons, 129 packs of markers, 344 packs of colored pencils, and numerous other craft supplies to St. Louis Children's Hospital and to some local hospitals as well. His parents say this project is something Isaiah looks forward to every year and he strives to collect as many as possible.
The Mills will be collecting through Dec. 6 this year, and they will then make the delivery when Isaiah goes to his December appointment with his cardiologist.
Items can be dropped off locally at Chuck's Short Stop, Pizza Hut, Subway, Brown's Self Storage on Cap America Drive and Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy. Isaiah's Colorful Heart will host a fundraising Cornhole tournament November 17th at KABMS. Registration will begin at noon and the tournament starts at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds will be used for the purchase of coloring books and crayons. There is also a Facebook page now, Isaiah's Colorful Heart, where the Mills will be posting pictures and progress throughout the collection and delivery process.
“Each year we are absolutely amazed at the amazing generosity of family, friends, schools and businesses that help make this project possible,” Jamie and Jason said. “Isaiah would like to ask the community for their help in ‘spreading smiles one coloring book at a time.’”
