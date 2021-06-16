 Skip to main content
Fredericktown FFA officers attend leadership conference
FFA Area Leadership Training

FFA members who attending leadership training are, from left, Eli Aslinger, Ava Laut, Katie Rohan, Sophia Rehkop, Bailey White, and Layni Kinkead.

 Alan Kopitsky

June 9, six of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter officers attended the Area 15 Leadership Conference, at the Jackson Middle School Gym.

The conference purpose was to enhance and improve leadership skills for the chapter officers. The students gained many skills and had the opportunity to build leadership within their FFA officer team while meeting and gaining ideas from other chapters in the area.

The officers discussed qualities of a leader, how the qualities they possess are valuable to the officer team, created a chapter mission statement to enhance their chapter, and discussed ways to handle conflict in group scenarios.

All enjoyed the event and are looking forward to the upcoming year.

