A Fredericktown man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 9:03 a.m., Dec. 1, Kaylin R. Tinsley, 22, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet truck east on County Rd. 220, five miles north of Fredericktown, when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. 

Passenger Patrick N. O'Brien, 37, of Fredericktown received moderate injuries and was taken by private conveyance to Madison Medical Center.

The vehicle was totaled and neither were wearing their seat belts.

