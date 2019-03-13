Try 3 months for $3

The Fredericktown Rotary Club is please to offer three scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to graduating Fredericktown High School students.

The Fredericktown Rotary Club recognizes not every student can be first in his or her class, have an excellent GPA or score well on the college entrance exams. Therefore, we are targeting our scholarships to students who have acceptable grades, good attendance, a strong work ethic, a love for our community, a well thought out plan for their future and we will give extra consideration to A+ program qualified students. 

Requirements include, completed application, two letters of recommendation (one from a teacher and one from a non-family member), a one-page essay on career goals and how your choice of a college or technical degree will help you to attain that goal, students must be accepted to the school they are planning to attend, and children or grandchildren of Fredericktown Rotary members are not eligible.

Applications will be collected from FHS Counselor Joanna Mathes March 25. Late applications will not be considered. Winners will officially receive their scholarships at the award dinner, April 15 with Maurice Graham as the speaker. 

