Community News

Local student-athletes can get their annual sports physical at no charge June 13 and July 11.

The free sports physicals are being provided by Dr. Eric Davis on these two dates. Dr. Davis' office is in Suite A at Madison Medical Center.

Call 573-783-4111 (option 8) to make an appointment.

