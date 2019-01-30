Try 1 month for 99¢

The GFWC Friday Club met Jan. 18 at the library.

The meeting opened with President Doris Firebaugh leading members in the pledges to the flags. Linda Hogan gave a devotional entitled "A Simple Formula for Living," which was followed by the secretary and treasury reports.

The guest speaker was Mrs. Pat Moore from the library. Pat gave information on a new project the library has undertaken called "Voices of Madison County, An Oral History Project." They have created this project to help elders in our community have an opportunity to share their knowledge and stories of Madison County. The staff at the library has created a small cozy space in the library where people sit and share their conversational stories with a volunteer who will record, edit, and provide a digital file for the story teller. Currently the library is offering one session per week. For more information on being a part of this important oral history of Madison County, contact the library.

With old business, members discussed Friday Club's holiday pole decoration commenting on how nice it turned out and thanking the ones responsible. Reva Honea reported on how nice the church tours were in Fredericktown and Marquand in December. With new business, information was discussed about the upcoming Sophomore Pilgrimage and noted the club's candidate would be from Marquand this year.

Letters were received from Missouri Girl's Town from Jessica Mueller and the Salvation Army through Sharon Tinnin thanking the club for their resent donations. The Prince and Princess Committee discussed planning of the upcoming event. The theme for the Azalea Festival this year will be "The Best of the 80's."

Members recited the club collect and then enjoyed refreshments provided by Margaret Miller and Linda Hogan while they socialized. The next meeting will be Feb. 15 at the library.

