There will be a spaghetti dinner March 15, at Union Light Church.

The dinner is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the church on (Bollinger) County Road 874.

It is a fundraiser to offset expenses for Kelsey Reed's mission trip to Cuba.

The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 5-12, and children under 5 are free. Families with four or more children can enjoy the dinner for $15.

