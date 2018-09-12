Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ralph and Vi Gifford

The family of Ralph and Vi Gifford invite everyone to join them in celebrating the couple's 50th Wedding Anniversary.

There will be an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 29, at Follis Place.

Cake and punch will be served. No gifts please, your presence is gift enough.

