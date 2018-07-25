Madison Countians will be voting in the Aug. 7 Primary Election.
In addition to the City of Fredericktown's Proposition P (see story on page 1A) and the state-wide issue, Proposition A, there are a handful of contested primaries for state offices. Locally, there is just one contested Madison County primary. It is for the Republican Party's candidate for Madison County Presiding Commissioner. There are two men running for the position. The winner will face Democrat April Sarakas in the Nov. 6, 2018 General Election.
The two republican candidates are profiled here. They appear in the order they will appear on the Aug. 7 ballot.
Robert Mooney
Biographical Information
I am a lifelong resident of Madison County. I graduated from Fredericktown High School and Mineral Area College. I am the current presiding commissioner.
What experience do you have which will help you as County Commissioner?
I am very experienced in what the commission does. I have 320 hours of commission training.
I serve as the president of the Southeast Missouri District Commissioners’ Association, and I am on the state board of both the County Commissioners’ Association, and the Missouri Association of Counties. I also serve as the chair of the Transportation Advisory Committee. I believe that a commissioner needs to be involved in order to know what is ongoing in the state and in other counties.
I also believe that a commissioner needs to be active in the community. I am the president of the L.I.F.E. board. I serve on the Selective Service board and am active in the Fredericktown United Methodist Church.
What are some of the qualities and characteristics of an effective Commissioner?
The qualities that make an effective commissioner include understanding the budget process. You need to be flexible as new problems arise all the time. You must be willing to continue to learn.
What would be your top priorities if elected?
Among my priorities if elected would be to work to continue the projects in the T.I.F. District. I want to see more improvement of our county roads, and much-needed improvements of the Madison County Courthouse. I want to see more economic growth and community betterment.
Jason Green
Biographical Information
I am 26 years old and have lived in Cherokee Pass for three years. My wife Tasha and I will be celebrating six years of marriage on Aug. 31. We have a 2-year-old daughter named Adah and a boy, Joshua, due in October. I have worked pretty well all my life at Green's Flea Market, which my parents opened in 1984. I even met my wife at the flea market in 2010, when she came in purse shopping and got more than she bargained for. In 2013, I earned a bachelor's degree in international business with a minor in accounting from Southeast Missouri State University.
What experience do you have which will help you as County Commissioner?
There have been many experiences throughout my life that will help me as a county commissioner. Firstly, my parents, through our family business and personal matters, have instilled in me the importance of budgeting and forward thinking. Those are two important traits to have when a large part of a county commissioner's job involves spending and budgeting money and planning for and investing in the future of the county. Furthermore, working in all aspects of retail, from sourcing product to the end sale and customer relations, has taught me the importance of listening to and meeting the needs of people and putting forth an honest and earnest effort. Finally, my work in church from teaching Royal Rangers (a boys group which involves learning life skills and camping), missions trips, and being on the deacon board at the First Assembly of God in Fredericktown has given me people skills to work with others for a selfless and common goal and provides direction and accountability in my life.
What are some of the qualities and characteristics of an effective Commissioner?
Qualities and characteristics of an effective commissioner include, being a good listener, willing to learn, having a sense of finances and budgeting. A commissioner should also have honesty, patience, self-control, and faithfulness in their personal life, the duties of the county commission, and towards all people of the county without concern to differences such as political party, economic standing, religion, outward appearance, etc.
What would be your top priorities if elected?
My top priorities if elected, would be to maintain county infrastructure such as roads and bridges as best as possible considering budget restraints. Furthermore, I will focus on economic development and community improvement to help broaden the tax base i.e. keeping and attracting businesses and residents. Over the decades, there has been more expected from local government entities and to keep up with this we need better management of public monies and a broader tax base rather than perpetually attempting to raise taxes.
