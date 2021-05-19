Growing flowers program at Madison County extension

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to our upcoming program: Growing Flowers.

The program will be at 5:30 p.m., June 1, at the University of Missouri Extension office at 137 W. Main St., Fredericktown. This program is free to attend.

The instructor for this program will be Donna Aufdenberg, horticulture specialist from the University of Missouri Extension. In this program, participants will be learning about what flowers do well in southeast Missouri, flower varieties with the longest bloom, and adding annuals and perennials to your landscape.

We are excited to be able to offer this program to the people of Madison and surrounding counties. Please call to RSVP by May 28 at 573-783-3303 or go online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/growingflowers-fredericktown-mo.

