Try 1 month for 99¢

Oct. 26, The Fredericktown Farmers 4H Club and Clover Kids kicked off their project year with their annual Recognition Dinner. The member received awards as well as recognizing the newly elected and retiring officers. 

In November, the club voted to adopt a family this holiday season and spent the month gathering gifts and non-perishable food items to donate.

On Dec. 10, the donated items were put together and the members set out to the local nursing homes where they sang Christmas carols and donated gift baskets filled with fruits from the Fredericktown FFA Chapter, as well as baked goods prepared by the cooking class. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments