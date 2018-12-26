The Missouri Office of Administration, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Revenue, has awarded the management contract for the Fredericktown License Office to the Madison County Health Department.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt said the department is pleased to announce it has been awarded the bid.
"This is a service the citizens of Madison County need locally," Hunt said. "After the local office closed, during a staff meeting, it was suggested we look into the license office."
Hunt said the Health Department Administration reviewed the bid proposal criteria and, based on the eligibility of applications, determined the health department was a qualified applicant under the political subdivision category.
All local license offices are overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue, but each is operated by an independent contractor. License office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.
The State of Missouri accepted bids until 2 p.m., Nov. 2 through the Missouri Buyers website.
Hunt said the Health Department Board of Trustees moved to submit a bid on Oct. 23 and approved the proposal and budget in its next meeting Oct. 30.
"Once this was approved it was submitted for consideration through the Missouri Buyers website," Hunt said. "We were surprised when we submitted our proposal online that the health department was the only bid submitted at that time."
The Madison County Health Department was notified Dec. 17 that its proposal was being awarded and the health department would be operating the Madison County License Office through Oct. 15, 2023.
Hunt said the contract specifies the office must be operational by Feb. 20 and the office hours will be Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. closing 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily for lunch.
"We are looking forward to providing the service to our citizens," Hunt said.
The Madison County Health Department will be accepting resumes for one full-time and two part-time clerical positions. Resumes must be received by close of business Dec. 28 and can be submitted in person, by fax to 573-783-8039, email to becky.hunt@lpha.mo.gov or mail to the Madison County Health Department, 806 W. College Ave, Fredericktown, MO 63645.
The Fredericktown License Office closed its doors Oct. 12. The owners of the contract were Ken and Debbi Lee, Owners of Lee Insurance. The Lees said said they decided to not renew their contract with the Department of Revenue so they could focus on expanding their insurance business.
Since the closure of the office, Madison County residents had been taking care of license office needs in surrounding counties. The next closest offices are the Farmington License Office at 103 Walker Rd. in Farmington, the Arcadia Valley License Office at 203 Maple St. B in Pilot Knob and the Perryville License Office at 624 B N. Old St. Mary’s Rd. in Perryville.
According to the Department of Revenue website, in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2017 to July 30, 2018), the Fredericktown license office had 22,449 total transactions and generated total processing fees of $75,028.
