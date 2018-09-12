Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Oak Grove United Baptist Church invites everyone to its homecoming celebration, Sept. 16.

"Final Authroity" will be singing at 2 p.m. Services start at 10 a.m.; preaching at 11. There will be a meal afterwards, then singing.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments