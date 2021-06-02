 Skip to main content
Homecoming, concert at Cornerstone Tabernacle
Final Authority will be in concert June 6 at Cornerstone Tabernacle (400 N. Mine La Motte Ave.) in Fredericktown.

Homecoming Day will be at 11 a.m., lunch will be at noon, and the concert will begin at 1:30 p.m.

