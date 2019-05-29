According to the American Legion Organization, more than one million men and women have lost their lives defending the country from the American Revolution to the war on terrorism.
Throughout the country, volunteers, veterans and family members spent Memorial Day showing the world the fallen will never be forgotten. Some spent the day placing flags on grave sites and others traveled around for various ceremonies.
The Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416 teamed up once again for a series of memorial services at area cemeteries and courthouses including the Madison County Courthouse.
The veterans and observers had a beautiful Monday morning as they gathered around the steps of the courthouse to honor the brave fallen members of the armed forces who have been laid to rest.
The two organizations were joined by Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and bugler as their tour began at 6:45 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Farmington VFW Post 5896 Commander Bud Davis led the ceremony began by saying as long as two comrades survive, so long will the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion render tribute to our heroic dead.
"Comrades, attention," Davis said. "On this day, forever consecrated to our heroic dead, we are assembled once again to express sincere reverence. This monument represents the resting place of many departed comrades who severed in all wars."
Davis said wherever a body of a comrade lies, there the ground is hallowed.
"Our presence here is in solemn commemoration of all these men, an expression of our tribute to their devotion to duty, to their courage and patriotism," Davis said. "By their services on land, on sea and in the air they have made us their debtors, for the flag of our nation still flies over a land of free people."
After Davis' speech the chaplain led the group in prayer followed by the playing of "Taps."
"Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, we will now pay our respects to our departed comrades," Davis said. "In doing so, we offer solemn tribute to all comrades, wherever they may rest."
The color guard then present the colors followed by a three-volley salute performed by Farmington VFW members.
