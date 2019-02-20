February 17, at Chateau Girardeau, Jane Stephens celebrated 100 years of life.
Jane, formerly of Fredericktown, is the widow of Herbert Louis "Steve" Stephens. Working with Jane’s father Frank H. DeGuire, Steve operated The Fredericktown Furniture and Lumber Store. They were well-known local business people. Many residents and relatives in Madison County may remember the DeGuire family, Jane and Steve Stephens, or their children Michael Stephens and Susan Stephens Elrod.
Jane and Steve moved to Cape Girardeau and opened a restaurant in 1968 called the Flaming Pit. They sold the restaurant in 1980.
Jane was born Feb. 15, 1919, the daughter of Frank Henry DeGuire and Avolyn Josephine Pirtle DeGuire. She married Herbert Louis Stephens "Steve" from Peoria, Illinois on May 1, 1940.
Jane and Steve met on a blind date in 1940 and eloped about a month later. When Jane’s father was told they had eloped, he insisted that they have a second church wedding. The couple later had a son, Michael and a daughter, Susan.
Steve was serving in the military when he and Jane married. Their daughter Susan was born in Washington D.C.
Jane’s father, Frank H. DeGuire, owned and operated The Fredericktown Furniture and Lumber Store, located at 101 N. Mine La Motte. This was the same building where Wilson Funeral Home began in the late 1950s and continues to operate.
