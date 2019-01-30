The Fredericktown Army Junior ROTC took a step back in time during its annual JROTC Military Ball in Fredericktown.
This years theme was "Party like its 1999" and the cafetorium at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School was filled with 90s-inspired decor, food and more.
"The cadets do everything from voting on the theme, deciding on decorations and planning the food," Blackcat Battalion Boosters Vice President Missy Olson said. "It is an event for around 150 people to plan for so there is some advice given from the instructors and booster members but for the most part it's all the cadets."
Olson said it has been common over the years for the program to extend an invite every year to their rivals the Farmington Air Force Junior ROTC.
"The last few years I have done this with the kids," Farmington JROTC Colonel Daniel Sparks said. "I don't think I've ever seen kids having so much fun in such a healthy way."
Sparks said his cadets look forward to the ball all year and it is great for them to interact with other schools and other programs.
The evening began with photos and then the rules of the mess were read before dinner was served.
Fredericktown Army Junior ROTC Executive Officer Aaron Cooper read off the rules which included no cell phones, no elbows on the table, no raising of voices, asking politely for food, being well mannered at the table, bringing food to oneself and not the cadet to the food, to not cause drama and to have a great time.
Fredericktown Army Junior ROTC Battalion Commander Blake Olson said there would be consequences to those who did not follow the rules of the mess and that punishment would follow the meal.
"They set rules of the mess such as no elbows on the table and things like that and if you violate those rules you have to do a form of punishment," Fredericktown JROTC Sergeant Brian Cofer said. "Grog comes from the active duty traditions. In active duty it would be a whole different kind of grog."
Every year the grog is made by two senior enlisted cadets. This year the honor went to Executive Officer Aaron Cooper and Company Commander Caleb Cooper. Some of the ingredients in this years grog included black olives, cream cheese, bagels, peaches, cinnamon, oats, green salsa, honey, hot sauce, ketchup, pickles and more.
Cofer said as a rule the two who make the grog must be the first to drink it.
"It's kind of a discipline thing but kind of a camaraderie thing as well," Cofer said. "At the end of the night everybody wanted to go taste it and it's like that every year."
This year there was a second choice offered to cadets and their guests who were called up to drink the grog. Instead they were offered the option of singing karaoke.
Roughly 12 cadets and guests were called up to the challenge and while some hesitated all either drank the grog or sang a song.
Cadets then celebrated the rest of the evening dancing to classic 90s music.
Cofer said the night went well, but he did feel some dressed down a little too informal after the dinner but expected some of that since they are teenagers.
