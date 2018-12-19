Try 1 month for 99¢
Knights of Columbus Drive
Buy Now

Director of Madison County Sheltered Workshop Lauren Gibbs (right) receives a donation from Ray Allgier, Chairman of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1321, Drive for Developmental Disabilities.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

This year was the 47th Annual Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities held by the Missouri State Knights of Columbus Councils. 

This drive formerly known as "Tootsie Roll Drive" was held in October this year by Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321.

The donations collected have been distributed locally to Madison County Sheltered Workshop, Missouri Special Olympics, and a portion is going to Cardinal Glennon Autistic Center which is supported state-wide by Knights of Columbus councils.

The Knights of Columbus, Council 1321 of Fredericktown would like to thank the people and businesses of this community for their donations and support during the drive this past year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments