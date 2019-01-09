Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School Gold Dusters Dance Squad performed at halftime of the Blackcats game Friday night against Ste. Genevieve.

Prior to the Gold Dusters performance, they team was joined by the "Little Gold Dusters," who were taught dance routines by their high school counterparts.

