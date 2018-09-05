Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A Fredericktown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Jefferson County Aug. 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 10:20 a.m. a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Michael Hoyle, 43, of Fredericktown, was traveling eastbound and crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound 2005 Nissan Armada driven by Sarah Ervin, 36, of Hillsboro.

Hoyle was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital-Jefferson at 1:47 p.m. Ervin received serious injuries and was taken to St. Anthony's Medical Center.

