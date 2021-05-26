 Skip to main content
Local student makes Culver-Stockton dean's list
Jacob Sullens from Fredericktown, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Culver-Stockton College.

Completing academic coursework with a high grade point average between a 3.5 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours containing no grade lower than a C, has resulted in this prestigious honor.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

