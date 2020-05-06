MADISON COUNTY COMMISSION MINUTES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 27, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 20, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on April 20, 2020.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department is repairing a bridge on CR 201.

E-911 & SHERIFF