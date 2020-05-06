MADISON COUNTY COMMISSION MINUTES

April 27, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 20, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on April 20, 2020.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department is repairing a bridge on CR 201.
E-911 & SHERIFF
Sheriff McCutcheon said the E-911 department is fully operational. The sheriff reimbursement program requested by the Missouri State Auditor's office from the Department of Corrections was addressed. She said she depends on the money she receives to add to her budget, but it is slow being paid. Most counties have the same experience. The state auditor's office will be notified.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The three Commissioners checked on some county roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended a meeting at the Madison County Health Department last week where the COVID-19 update was discussed.
The Commissioner’s agreed that the doors to the Courthouse will remain locked throughout the day until further notice. Each office can be reached by using the phone number posted on the outside door. Each office has one worker on duty.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on April 27, 2020. The meeting was adjourned at 9:45 a.m.
