You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MADISON COUNTY COMMISSION MINUTES
0 comments

MADISON COUNTY COMMISSION MINUTES

{{featured_button_text}}

April 27, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 20, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on April 20, 2020.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department is repairing a bridge on CR 201.

E-911 & SHERIFF

Sheriff McCutcheon said the E-911 department is fully operational. The sheriff reimbursement program requested by the Missouri State Auditor's office from the Department of Corrections was addressed. She said she depends on the money she receives to add to her budget, but it is slow being paid. Most counties have the same experience. The state auditor's office will be notified.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners checked on some county roads last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended a meeting at the Madison County Health Department last week where the COVID-19 update was discussed.

The Commissioner’s agreed that the doors to the Courthouse will remain locked throughout the day until further notice. Each office can be reached by using the phone number posted on the outside door. Each office has one worker on duty.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on April 27, 2020. The meeting was adjourned at 9:45 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News