December 24, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Roger Stevens attended the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Mooney called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is working on CR 308, grading several county roads and boom-axing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens said he looked at several District One roads and bridges last week. He also visited the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison County Road and Bridge Department.

Commissioner Kemp also checked several county roads and bridges last week.

Commissioner Mooney said the Commissioners met with Elle Blankenship from CTS Company last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried .

No further business was transacted on December 24, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 10:20 a.m.

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018 the Madison County Commission met.  In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Presiding Commissioner-elect Jason Green attended the meeting. 

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Assistant Supervisor Ernie Robinson said the department is grading, hauling rock and boom-axing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp visited the Road and Bridge Department.  

Commissioner Kemp talked to the SEMO Regional Planning Commission concerning the Madison County Tax Increment Financing (TIF) projects.

All three Commissioners met with Smith and Company along with the City of Fredericktown to discuss a bridge project.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable as presented.  Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried. 

No further business was transacted on December 31, 2018.

The County Clerk and Commissioners bid farewell to Presiding Commissioner Mooney and thanked him for his work in Madison County government the past many years.

Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:00 A.M.

