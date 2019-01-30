Try 1 month for 99¢

January 14, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 7, 2019. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. 

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department worked over the weekend removing snow and ice from county roads. They also had a dump truck become inoperable.

SHERIFF KATY MCCUTCHEON

Sheriff McCutcheon discussed the E-911 department’s need to find a way to fund the system and keep it operational without depending on General Revenue. Home phone (landline) tax along with dispatching charges to other entities have previously brought in most of the revenue needed to sustain operations, but since cell phones are being used more and more, residents are not keeping their land line phones. The .15 percent land line tax has decreased about 40 percent over the past few years.

McCutcheon asked the Commission to search for another way to obtain funding for the E-911 department to lessen the burden on the county revenue fund. There are a couple options that can achieve the need. The statutes will be researched and a determination made as to the best option.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

All three Commissioner’s checked on county roads and bridges last week and kept the Road and Bridge Department abreast of residents calling for assistance over the weekend.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted Jan. 14, 2019. The courthouse was closed Jan. 21, 2019, a federal holiday, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments