January 7, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is removing debris from CR 411, CR 414, and CR 416. They are also working on CR 313 in the Marquand area.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on several roads and bridges in their respective district.
Jason Green was installed last week as the newly-elected Madison County Presiding Commissioner for four years. He also checked the condition of CR 313 and CR 451.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE/ADDITIONS AND ABATEMENTS
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment along with the Assessor’s report showing an increase in December 2018 of $563,954 assessed valuation for the past three years. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable and additions to the assessed value. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on January 7, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:26 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.