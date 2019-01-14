Try 1 month for 99¢

January 7, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. 

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is removing debris from CR 411, CR 414, and CR 416. They are also working on CR 313 in the Marquand area.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on several roads and bridges in their respective district.

Jason Green was installed last week as the newly-elected Madison County Presiding Commissioner for four years. He also checked the condition of CR 313 and CR 451.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE/ADDITIONS AND ABATEMENTS

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment along with the Assessor’s report showing an increase in December 2018 of $563,954 assessed valuation for the past three years. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable and additions to the assessed value. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on January 7, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:26 a.m.

