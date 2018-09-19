Subscribe for 17¢ / day

September 10, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. 

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department repaired some damage on CR 441. They removed trees that had fell over CR 257 and CR 401. The department continues to boom-axe and haul rock. They graded CR 208 and continue to grade county roads west of Hwy 67.

HEALTH INSURANCE for COUNTY EMPLOYEES

Discussion concerning health insurance providers continued this week. The rising cost of health insurance is a concern and several providers were contacted requesting price quotes. Some were self-insured or level funded and two others are group plans with no risk involved. After consulting legal advice and several other counties for their experiences, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to keep Missouri Consolidated Health Insurance as the county health insurance provider for 2019. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried. The plan carries a $1,250 deductible.

MANUFACTURING DAY IN MADISON COUNTY

A letter from Missouri Enterprise was read requesting Madison County to adopt a proclamation declaring October 5, 2018 as 2018 Manufacturing Day. Manufacturing Day was last proclaimed in October 2015. The proclamation states the impact manufacturing has on workers, companies and local governments around the state. Total manufacturing output is $36.28 billion dollars, which is 13.1 percent of the Gross State Product. The Madison County Commission thanks all manufacturers and workers in the county.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of several roads and bridges last week.

A bridge on CR 219 was badly damaged last week by a heavy load. The Commissioners investigated the damage. Repairs will be needed.

Presiding Commissioner Mooney hosted the SEMO District Commissioner’s meeting at Follis Place.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE / ABATEMENTS

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Abatements and Add-Ons for the month of August 2018 amounted to an increase of $47,970 assessed valuation. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts and accepting the additional assessed value. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted September 10, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:05 a.m.

