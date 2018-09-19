September 10, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department repaired some damage on CR 441. They removed trees that had fell over CR 257 and CR 401. The department continues to boom-axe and haul rock. They graded CR 208 and continue to grade county roads west of Hwy 67.
HEALTH INSURANCE for COUNTY EMPLOYEES
Discussion concerning health insurance providers continued this week. The rising cost of health insurance is a concern and several providers were contacted requesting price quotes. Some were self-insured or level funded and two others are group plans with no risk involved. After consulting legal advice and several other counties for their experiences, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to keep Missouri Consolidated Health Insurance as the county health insurance provider for 2019. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried. The plan carries a $1,250 deductible.
MANUFACTURING DAY IN MADISON COUNTY
A letter from Missouri Enterprise was read requesting Madison County to adopt a proclamation declaring October 5, 2018 as 2018 Manufacturing Day. Manufacturing Day was last proclaimed in October 2015. The proclamation states the impact manufacturing has on workers, companies and local governments around the state. Total manufacturing output is $36.28 billion dollars, which is 13.1 percent of the Gross State Product. The Madison County Commission thanks all manufacturers and workers in the county.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of several roads and bridges last week.
A bridge on CR 219 was badly damaged last week by a heavy load. The Commissioners investigated the damage. Repairs will be needed.
Presiding Commissioner Mooney hosted the SEMO District Commissioner’s meeting at Follis Place.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE / ABATEMENTS
Accounts payable were presented for approval. Abatements and Add-Ons for the month of August 2018 amounted to an increase of $47,970 assessed valuation. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts and accepting the additional assessed value. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted September 10, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:05 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.