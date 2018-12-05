Try 1 month for 99¢

November 26, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Jason Green attended the meeting. 

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department has removed a large quantity of limbs from county roads recently. They continue to haul rock and grade roads.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked several county roads and some bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp and Presiding Commissioner Mooney attended the Missouri Association of Counties annual conference last week. Governor Parson along with several legislators spoke to the elected officials from around the state.

They also attended the Economic Development meeting in Ironton last week.

Commissioner Kemp also checked the condition of several District Two roads.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING

The County Clerk said the Recorder of Deeds User Fee Fund needed the appropriation amended upward to provide more money to pay for an unexpected equipment expense. The fund had enough money in the account but was not appropriated at the beginning of the year. Commissioner Kemp made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Stephens to appropriate $10,000 more to the User Fee Fund. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on November 26, 2018. Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m.

