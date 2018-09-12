August 27, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Roger Stevens from Dry Creek, Jason Green, Jack Garvey and Scott Schrum from Carey, Danis & Lowe Law firm attended the meeting.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is patching blacktop. They are blacktopping over a culvert that was installed on CR 221 last week, Patching a hole on CR 301, CR 201, 229, and CR 234. They are also boom-axing, mowing and grading roads.
Action will be taken to take over and maintain private road 92112. It will become CR 260. (Off Hwy F about 50 feet to the right.)
CAREY, DANIS, and LOWE LAW FIRM
Jack Garvey and Scott Schrum from Carey, Danis, and Lowe Law firm presented a proposition asking Madison County to join in a lawsuit intended to address a problem in the community. The litigation focuses on the wholesale distributors and their role in the diversion of millions of prescription opiates into the illicit market which has resulted in opioid addiction, abuse, morbidity and mortality. Some of the expenses the counties incur for incarceration, treatment and mortuary services may be refunded if the lawsuit is successful. The Commission will explore the proposal and make a decision soon.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of several roads and bridges last week.
Presiding Commissioner Mooney attended the Missouri Association of Counties Board meeting last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted, and Commissioner Mooney adjourned the meeting at 10:55 A.M.
2018 TAX LEVY RATES
At 11A.M. August 27, 2018 the Madison County Commission convened the 2018 Tax Levy hearing with the following members present: Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh presented the below figures:
Assessed Valuation 2017:
Real Property $ 86,595,064
Personal Property $ 28,886,953
Total $115,482,017
Assessed Valuation 2018:
Real Property $ 87,385,900
Personal Property $ 29,985,440
TOTAL $117,371,340
Incremental IncreaseTIF Value: $4,281,400
2016 Rate 2017 Rate 2018 Proposed Rate
General Revenue 0.1266 0.1394 w/Rollback 0.1394 w/Rollback
Road & Bridge 0.2897 0.2902 0.2899
Health Department 0.1000 0.1000 .0.2550
Library 0.1000 0.2045 0.2043
Senate Bill 40 0.1966 0.1969 0.1967
Ambulance District 0.3000 0.3000 0.3000
After discussion, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to set the 2018 tax levy rates for the above political subdivisions. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Commissioner Kemp (aye); Commissioner Stephens (aye; and Presiding Commissioner Mooney (aye).
Commissioner Mooney adjourned the hearing at 11:45 A.M.
