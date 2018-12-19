Try 1 month for 99¢

December 10, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Mooney called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said CR 257 is being blacktopped.

JOHN BENNETT

John Bennett, Project Developer for the Little St. Francois Watershed Plan attended the meeting. He presented the Commission a copy of the work he has completed on the project since the beginning in late 2015. The project was awarded to Madison County as a cooperative agreement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to develop a plan to improve water resources and the riparian corridor throughout 139 square miles extending from the northernmost county boundary to the mouth of the Lower St. Francis River. Many smaller streams are included in the overall master plan. Many hours of research and work have gone into this project the past three years. Many landowners are also involved with the success of the program.

Bennett said the EPA is requiring additional studies be made on the ecosystems which will lengthen the overall project.

Bennett said he is terminating his work with the EPA but will remain onboard in an advisory capacity, if needed. He said he feels the plan is in good shape and can be resumed when further direction from the EPA is forthcoming. The Commission thanked him for the long, hard work he has accomplished on this effort.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several county roads and the asphalt work being done on CR 257.

Commissioner Kemp attended the University of Missouri Extension Council meeting last week.

Commissioner Mooney talked to Drew Christian from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission. He also attended an IDA meeting.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on December 10, 2018.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments