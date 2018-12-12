Try 1 month for 99¢

December 3, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Bill Starkey, Cherokee Pass Fire Department Chief attended the meeting. 

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is hauling rock, cleaning up roads and bridges after the storm last week and boom-axing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked several county roads and some bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of some District Two roads and bridges. He also attended the Madison County Health Department board meeting last week.

Commissioner Mooney discussed a Madison County Health Department need with Becky Hunt, Madison County Health Department Director.

Bill Starkey updated the Commission on the progress being made on another location for the Cherokee Pass Fire District that is currently located at Hwy 72 East.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE/ABATEMENTS/ADD ONS

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Additions to the assessed value was up 271,100 for the month. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted Dec. 3, 2018. Mooney adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments