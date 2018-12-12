December 3, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Bill Starkey, Cherokee Pass Fire Department Chief attended the meeting.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is hauling rock, cleaning up roads and bridges after the storm last week and boom-axing.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked several county roads and some bridges last week.
Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of some District Two roads and bridges. He also attended the Madison County Health Department board meeting last week.
Commissioner Mooney discussed a Madison County Health Department need with Becky Hunt, Madison County Health Department Director.
Bill Starkey updated the Commission on the progress being made on another location for the Cherokee Pass Fire District that is currently located at Hwy 72 East.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE/ABATEMENTS/ADD ONS
Accounts payable were presented for approval. Additions to the assessed value was up 271,100 for the month. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted Dec. 3, 2018. Mooney adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.