December 17, 2018 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 10, 2018. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert "Bob" Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Roger Stevens attended the meeting. The following business was transacted:

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is trying to determine the cause of a drainage problem at a culvert on CR 511. Commissioner Stephens suggested using a special type culvert that should alleviate the problem.

Pruett said Lead Belt Material has completed blacktopping CR 257. He said the department continues to boom-axe and haul rock. They will try to start grading this week if the roads dry up more. They also removed trees from CR 411 and CR 320 and did some repair work on CR 313.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Mooney attended the Fredericktown City Council work session last week.

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several county roads and bridges in their districts last week.

Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Mooney attended the Solid Waste Management meeting and SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville last week. They also attended the SEMO District Commissioner’s meeting and the Transportation Advisory meeting.

Commissioner Mooney signed papers from SEMO Regional Planning to resubmit a grant request for Madison County Water District No. 1.

GARVEY LAW FIRM

John Garvey from Garvey Law Firm discussed the progress being made on the lawsuit for unlawful distribution of prescription controlled substances. He presented a resolution to be examined and agreed upon. Garvey requested the meeting be closed to explain the litigation in progress.

CLOSE OPEN MEETING AND CONVENE EXECUTIVE SESSION

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to close the open meeting and convene an executive session. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION

After returning from executive session, further discussion concerning the resolution pertaining to the unlawful distribution of prescription controlled substances and the current opioid crisis, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the resolution provided by Garvey Law Firm. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted December 17.

